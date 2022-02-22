Cuyahoga Falls looking for missing boy

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Police in Cuyahoga Falls are looking for a missing juvenile who ran away and was last seen on Feb. 17.

Seth Heidbrink is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving Cuyahoga Falls High School wearing a black Travis Scott Mona Lisa hoodie, blue and white Nike shoes and jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-928-2181 or leave a tip at 330-971-TIPS.

