Cuyahoga Falls Police Department searching for missing girl

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing juvenile girl.

Police said Leah was last seen near Phelps Avenue and 17th Street overnight wearing a gray tie-dye shirt and either black leggings or ripped jeans.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

Police ask anyone who has seen Leah or knows where she may be to immediately call 911 or the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 330-928-2181.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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