Cuyahoga Falls police looking for missing runaway last seen Thursday

Cuyahoga Falls police
Posted at 10:23 PM, Sep 03, 2021
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is looking for a missing runaway who was last seen leaving Cuyahoga Falls High School around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Ezra Scott is 5-feet-tall and weighs 90 pounds and has purple hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black and yellow Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-928-2181 or leave an anonymous tip at 330-971-TIPS.

