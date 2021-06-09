Cuyahoga Falls police search for missing 12-year-old girl

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Cuyahoga Falls police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Madilynn Dial, 12, was last seen in the backyard of her house on Center Avenue on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Police said she left the house without telling her mother and left her cell phone at the house.

Her mother told police this was out of character for Madilynn, but foul play is not suspected.

Madilynn is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray men's t-shirt and blue beach pants.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department Dispatch at 330-928-2181.

