Cuyahoga Falls police searching for 21-year-old man who left his home Sunday and never returned

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is searching for a missing man who left his home on Union Street Sunday morning and never returned.

Jonathan Demarco, 21, left his home wearing a blue coat and brown boots.

Police said he likes to get on buses and ride them for a few hours. He also like to frequent parks.

Police said he has autism and has schizophrenia. He is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.