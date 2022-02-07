Deputies search for 15-year-old girl missing since Oct. 2021

CLEVELAND — Deputies are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Oct. 27, 2021.

Aaliyah Watkins has black hair and brown eyes and is from the Cleveland area. She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

She also goes by the name Lili.

Deputies said she may still be in the Cleveland area or in other cities around the state.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

