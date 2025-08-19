Deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl from Canton

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Canton.

Deputies said they received a call around 9:15 p.m. that Felicity King left her home on Pinetree Avenue and never returned home.

She was last seen wearing tan pants, a black hoodie and black shoes. She was carrying a backpack.

King is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 142 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies are very concerned about her safety.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call deputies at 330-430-3800.

