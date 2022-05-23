Deputies search for missing Portage County 17-year-old last seen on May 6

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — The Portage County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on May 6.

Elexis White, previously known as Elexis Lajiness, went missing from Atwater.

Deputies believe White is being aided by someone.

According to deputies, she may have changed her appearance.

White had blue hair at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 330-296-5100 ext. 9.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.