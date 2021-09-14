Police issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl allegedly taken by her father from East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The East Cleveland Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl allegedly taken by her father Tuesday morning.

Police said 7-year-old Kylie Brown was allegedly taken by her father, 36-year-old Nashawn Brown from their home on Nela View Road in East Cleveland at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

East Cleveland Police Department.

The father is described as standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and black eyes.

Kylie is described as standing 4 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a turquoise nightgown.

The car involved is a gray 2013 Jeep Compass with the Ohio license plate of JBH8686.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234.

