East Cleveland police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen Sept. 30

EAST CLEVELAND — The East Cleveland Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Sept. 30.

Jayla Nickerson left her home in the 14500 block of Strathmore Avenue and was last seen getting into a silver Chrysler van before leaving in an unknown direction, police said.

Police say Jayla stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie and brown Ugg slides.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.