East Cleveland Police searching for missing 18-year-old endangered woman

The East Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered 18-year-old woman.

Police say Christiana Pettis, 18, was last seen around 6:37 p.m. in the McDonald's located at 13705 Euclid Ave. in East Cleveland.

Pettis is described as having short black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray pants, a red Mickey Mouse shirt and a black jacket.

Officials say Pettis is an autistic person.

ECPD asks if anyone locates Pettis or has any information on her whereabouts to contact the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.