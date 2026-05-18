East Cleveland Police seeking help in finding missing endangered 19-year-old man

The East Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 19-year-old missing endangered man.

Jaylen Wright was last seen at 7 p.m. around Euclid Avenue and Lee Road, according to police.

The department said Wright has autism and is nonverbal with ADHD.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

If you see Wright, call East Cleveland Police at 216-451-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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