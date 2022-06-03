Elyria police search for 16-year-old girl missing since Saturday

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Helena Collins was last seen near West River Road and Bond Street.

She is 5-feet-9-inches tall and was last seen wearing a white crop top with blue jeans.

Collins is known to frequent parks, specifically Cascade Park.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 440-346-9764.

