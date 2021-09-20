Elyria police search for missing 18-year-old

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old last seen Sunday afternoon.

Natalee Dale was last seen in the 1200 block of Foster Avenue in Elyria.

Police describe Dale as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black-framed glasses.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 440-326-1205.

