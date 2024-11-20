Elyria police search for missing 84-year-old man

Elyria police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 84-year-old man who has memory issues.

Police said Edward Broderick drove away from his home on Delaware Circle Tuesday and never returned.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Police said he has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Broderick drives a grey 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe with a license plate number of DS72DU.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.

