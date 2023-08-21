Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 66-year-old Ashtabula County woman last seen Monday morning

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is looking for 66-year-old Ann Davis, who hasn't been seen since 9 a.m. Monday morning, when she left home to go pick up her daughter at a hospital in Ashtabula, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Davis is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 216 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Chappell Road in Jefferson. She may be driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with license plate No. FIP9215.

Ohio Attorney General's Office

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to dial 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.