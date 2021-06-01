Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 77-year-old man who left his home on Memorial Day

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man who left his home on Memorial Day and hasn’t returned.

Raymond Bethea, 77, left his home on Hastings Road in Silver Lake, located in Summit County, at around 7:30 p.m.

Bethea has dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

The vehicle involved is a 2009 Toyota Matrix.

The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 911 or calling 1-866-693-9171.

