Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 77-year-old man who left his home on Memorial Day

The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit.
Posted at 7:11 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 07:11:05-04

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man who left his home on Memorial Day and hasn’t returned.

Raymond Bethea, 77, left his home on Hastings Road in Silver Lake, located in Summit County, at around 7:30 p.m.

Bethea has dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

The vehicle involved is a 2009 Toyota Matrix.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 911 or calling 1-866-693-9171.

