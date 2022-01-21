Police find missing 77-year-old Strongsville man

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a 77-year-old Strongsville man who was last seen when he drove away from his home at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. He has since been found and is safe, according to authorities.

Identifying details have been removed from this story.

The man left his home on Drake Road in Strongsville, according to information from the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons Unit.

The man suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety, officials said.

He is described as a 5-foot-9-inch tall white male weighing 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He left home driving a gray 2001 Nissan Altima.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.