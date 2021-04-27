Police find missing 91-year-old Elyria man who left home Monday

ELYRIA, Ohio — Update: The man was found.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 91-year-old Elyria man who let his home Monday night and hasn't returned.

The incident took place in Lorain County on 16th Street in the city of Elyria.

The 91-year-old left this home on 16th Street at around 7:00 p.m..

He is described at 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a black Dodge Journey.

Elyria Police

Call or dial 911 if you see this adult or the vehicle involved. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

