Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 91-year-old Parma woman

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 91-year-old woman last seen Sunday afternoon.

Dolores Novak drove away from her residence on Dellwood Drive in Parma around 3:30 p.m. and failed to return.

Police described Novak as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She was driving a gray 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with Ohio license plate number AV98QH.

Novak is in need of her medication for serious health issues and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information regarding the woman's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

