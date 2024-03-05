Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 92-year-old Brunswick man

Brunswick Police are looking for a 92-year-old man named Michael Nyahay, who was last seen at his home on Marie Drive Sunday afternoon.

Police are concerned for Nyahay's safety as he has dementia.

According to authorities, he may have left his home to go to Medina General Hospital, but license plate cameras show his vehicle, a 2015 white Chevrolet Impala bearing registration GRM 3714, may be in the Toledo area.

Nyahay is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone with information about Nyahay's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Ohio AG's Office

