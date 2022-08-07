Erie County Sheriff's Office searches for missing 90-year-old Vermilion man

VERMILION, Ohio — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 90-year-old man from Vermilion.

Peter Mahalow was last seen at 8:30 p.m. driving away from his home after being advised not to drive a vehicle, according to deputies.

He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 167 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Mahalow drives a white 2022 Audi Q7 with license plate number JBV2262.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

