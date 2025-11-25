Euclid Police looking for 17-year-old girl last seen Nov. 17

Detectives with the Euclid Police Department are looking for 17-year-old Eriana Hernandez, who was last seen leaving her home on Nov. 17.

According to police, she did not attend school that day and hasn't been seen since.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report No. 25-05655.

