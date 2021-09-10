Euclid police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

EUCLID, Ohio — A 12-year-old boy who recently moved from the Shaker Heights/Larchmere area to Euclid is missing, according to the Euclid Police Department.

The boy, Cameron Holiness, left his home on Sept. 5 without permission and was last seen near East 276th Street and Sidney Avenue, police said. He may be back in the Shaker Heights area.

Cameron is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and a light complexion.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Euclid police at 216-731-1234 or your local police department.

