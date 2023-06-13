Euclid Police looking for missing girl last seen Monday night

The Euclid Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a girl missing since Monday night.

Jayda Boone-Davis’s mother told police her daughter left her home with friends around 7:30 p.m., but she never returned, and she has not been heard from.

Jayda was last seen wearing a pink crop top shirt, blue jeans with holes in the front, and pink and black Jordan shoes, her mother told police. The left side of her head is shaved.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Euclid Police at 216-731-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.