Euclid Police search for missing 67-year-old

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 67-year-old Euclid man last seen on Nov. 3.

Willie B. Diamond is 6-feet-0-inches tall and weighs 197 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Diamond was last seen wearing "Grumpy the Dwarf" t-shirt, black joggers, and white Jordan sneakers. He was leaving his daughter's house on West 41st Street in Ashtabula on Nov. 3 driving a silver 2009 Chevrolet Impala plate number N338800.

Diamond suffers from Schizophrenia and Diabetes, law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or call 1-888-637-1113 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

