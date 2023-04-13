Euclid Police search for missing 69-year-old man with dementia

Euclid Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 69-year-old man with dementia.

Stephen Dawson was last seen Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. walking away from his house and he never returned.

Dawson is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black summit hat, a Harley Davidson Cleveland Chapter motorcycle vest and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

