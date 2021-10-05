Euclid police searching for 12-year-old boy who left home Saturday and never returned

EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing on Saturday and never returned home.

Cameron Holiness, 12, of Euclid left his home Saturday, Oct. 2 and never returned, according to police.

His whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone who information that can help is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.