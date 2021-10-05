Watch
Euclid police searching for 12-year-old boy who left home Saturday and never returned

Courtesy of The Euclid Police Department.
Posted at 9:22 AM, Oct 05, 2021
EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing on Saturday and never returned home.

Cameron Holiness, 12, of Euclid left his home Saturday, Oct. 2 and never returned, according to police.

His whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone who information that can help is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234.

