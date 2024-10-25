Euclid police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Euclid Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday, Oct. 21.

Police say Crysta Rutowski, 16, was last seen on Edgecliff Drive in Euclid, Ohio.

Authorities describe Crysta as 5 feet, 3 inches, 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue and black pajama bottoms. No further clothing details were given.

Euclid police ask anyone with information to call (216)731-1234.

