Euclid Police searching for teen from Maryland

Euclid Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl from Maryland who ran away while in Cleveland.

Kamiya Lee, 15, is originally from Northeast Ohio.

According to police, she visited family in May and ran away during her visit.

She was located by Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police and returned to family in Euclid.

Police said she ran away again.

She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has red hair.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-731-1234.

