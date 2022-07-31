Fairlawn Police looking for missing 75-year-old woman last seen July 29

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — The Fairlawn Police Department is searching for a missing 75-year-old woman who was last seen on July 29.

Brenda Jo Herring of Summit County was last seen at the nursing home around 1:00 p.m. when she left against medical advice and was picked up by her sister.

Herring has dementia and diabetes and is without her medication. Police are concerned for her safety.

She is 5-foot-6 and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 1-888-637-1113.

