Fairview Park police search for missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Cleveland

Fairview Park police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen in Cleveland.

According to police, Lonnie Coe was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday around St. Malachi Center off West 25th Street.

Coe is 5-feet-7-inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 440-333-1234.

