Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Fairview Park police search for missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Cleveland

Untitled design (1).png
Fairview Park police
Untitled design (1).png
Posted at 8:35 AM, Jul 10, 2024

Fairview Park police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen in Cleveland.

According to police, Lonnie Coe was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday around St. Malachi Center off West 25th Street.

Coe is 5-feet-7-inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 440-333-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through