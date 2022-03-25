Garfield Heights police looking for missing 56-year-old man

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Jerome Stanford, 56, of Garfield Heights is missing. He hasn't been seen since March 19 when he walked away form his group home.

Stanford is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 270 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an Ohio State University coat and Crocs.

Police said Stanford has schizophrenia and wasn't taking his medication. He's known to visit Kinsman Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234.

