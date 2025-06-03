Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Garfield Heights police search for 2 missing children

Garfield Heights Police are asking for the public's help locating two missing children.
Garfield Heights police search for 2 missing children
Posted

Garfield Heights Police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing children.

Janiayah Jackson, 15, and her 6-year-old brother Deshawn Grayson were last seen on Auburn Avenue in Cleveland around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call police at 216-475-5686.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.