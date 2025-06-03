Garfield Heights police search for 2 missing children

Garfield Heights Police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing children.

Janiayah Jackson, 15, and her 6-year-old brother Deshawn Grayson were last seen on Auburn Avenue in Cleveland around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call police at 216-475-5686.

