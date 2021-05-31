Garfield Heights police searching for 17-year-old boy last seen on Saturday

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy last seen on Saturday in Garfield Heights.

John P. Williams, 17, of Garfield Heights, was reported missing by his mother who said he has no known friends in the area.

His mother said he takes daily medication.

He is described as standing 6 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his knee.

