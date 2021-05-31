Watch
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Garfield Heights police searching for 17-year-old boy last seen on Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Garfield Heights Police Department.
missing teen.jpg
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 12:40:50-04

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy last seen on Saturday in Garfield Heights.

John P. Williams, 17, of Garfield Heights, was reported missing by his mother who said he has no known friends in the area.

His mother said he takes daily medication.

He is described as standing 6 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his knee.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.