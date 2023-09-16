Watch Now
Geauga County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 12-year-old

Posted at 11:28 AM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 11:40:12-04

The Geauga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old female.

Annika Golden, seen above, was last seen by her Aunt wearing a hoodie.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Geauga County Sheriff's at 440-286-1234.

