Geauga County Sheriff's Office searches for missing 11-year-old girl

The Geauga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to deputies, Maggie Keegan walked away from her home around 7 p.m. on Monday.

She is 4-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. She has black hair.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a Yellow Curious George Shirt, light blue shorts, Blue Crocs and a fanny pack with "Geauga Foster Care" printed on it.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call deputies at 440-286-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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