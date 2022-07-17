Watch Now
Geauga County Sheriff's Office search for missing 15-year-old girl

Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 17, 2022
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Geauga County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing on July 12, according to a Facebook post from the office.

Myah M. Patton, 15, was reported missing on July 12 when she left her home in Geauga County.

She was last known to be in the Painesville area. She is 5-foot-3 with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Geauga County Sheriff’s office at 440-286-1234.

