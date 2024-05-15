Have you seen this missing 12-year-old boy from Cleveland?

The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to police, Zion Steele was last seen Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of Haldene Road.

He is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, black jogging pants and gray shoes.

According to police, he left his home after an altercation with his cousin but never returned.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

