Have you seen this missing 16-year-old boy from Euclid?

The Euclid Police Department is looking for Carlos M. Del Valle Gonzalez, a 16-year-old boy who is a runaway.

Carlos is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Authorities say that Carlos also ran away last month and took a train out of state. Currently, he may be on the way to Florida. He also has family in Puerto Rico.

Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts is asked to contact Euclid police detectives at 216-289-8505. You can also contact dispatch at 216-731-1234.

