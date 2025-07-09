Have you seen this missing 17-year-old?

A Code Adam has been issued for a missing 17-year-old boy from Cleveland who was last seen on April 19.

Jadan Hardnett has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

What is a Code Adam?

Code Adam was created in memory of 6-year-old Adam Walsh, who was tragically abducted from a Florida department store and later found murdered. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, it is a tool to find lost and potentially abducted children.

