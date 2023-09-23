Jackson Township Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen Sept. 22

The Jackson Township Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old female who has been missing since Friday night.

Sahara King is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds. She has strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Sept. 22 at her home in Massillon wearing a black halter top, black shorts, high top converse shoes and carrying a plaid purse.

She is in a vehicle, make and model unknown. She is possibly going to Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the police.

