Jackson Township police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Jackson Township are looking for a missing girl who was last seen Saturday evening.

Breonna Bryant, 17, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

According to police, she was last seen going for a walk in the 7200 block of Portage Street NW around 6 p.m.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-832-1553 or the anonymous tip line at 330-834-3967.

