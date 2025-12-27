Jackson Township Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

The Jackson Township Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing/ran away Friday evening, according to police.

The department said Evaeh Snyder was last seen in the area of 3900 Erie Avenue NW around 6 p.m.

Evaeh is described to be 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 98 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. She was wearing a brown hoodie over a black t-shirt and jeans with a large rip in the knee.

If anyone knows Evaeh's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the department at 330-832-1553.

