Jackson Township police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Jackson Township Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl believed to be a runaway.

Mikaylee Mengon is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a white jacket and white tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-832-1553.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.