Lake County Sheriff's Office find missing 82-year-old man with dementia

UPDATE: The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a missing 82-year-old man from Painesville who has dementia has been found.

Deputies said he left his home on Elizabeth Boulevard on foot at 3 a.m.

He is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, call 911.

