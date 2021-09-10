Lorain County Sheriff's Office search for missing 78-year-old man with Alzheimer's

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man with Alzheimer's.

Raymond Liptak, 78, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Griggs Road in Rochester Township.

Liptak is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He drives a black 2017 Toyota Prius with license plate number 792XXN.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

