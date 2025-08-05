Lorain County Sheriff's Office searches for missing 83-year-old man

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 83-year-old man last seen Monday at 3 p.m.

Robert Emery was last seen leaving his home on Ridgewood Street in a red 2009 Chevrolet Corvette with license plate number FCM4872.

Deputies said he is hard of hearing and has poor eyesight.

He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

