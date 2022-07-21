LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend, according to a statement from the department.

Austin Lauer, was reported missing on July 17, around 6 p.m. when he left a friend's house and is believed to have gotten into a white vehicle around West 17th and Washington Avenue in Lorain.

Police said Austin is autistic and does not have his medication with him.

He may be in Sandusky with adults he has previous connections with, the statement said.

He is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a striped shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lorain police at 440-204-2100 or the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.