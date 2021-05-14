Lorain police looking for missing 11-year-old

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Thursday.

Austin Lauer is 5-foot-7 and was last seen in the 1500 block of Shaffer Drive wearing a tan coat, black and gray shorts and flip-flops.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Lorain police detectives at 440-204-2100

